Jessica Ellen speaks for the first time about leaving Dança dos Famosos: “It wasn’t my pregnancy”

Jessica Ellen spoke for the first time after being disqualified from “Dança dos Famosos”, a painting presented by Luciano Huck on “Domingão”. The actress explained that the reason for her departure had nothing to do with her pregnancy, but reasons of force majeure made her unable to rehearse: the diagnosis of covid-19.

“Hey guys. How are you? It’s a shame I dropped out of the competition, especially at this final stage. I was excited to dance to the contemporary beat, but god knows all things. I’m fine, getting better and better, I’m taking care of myself,” Jessica began in a video posted on her Instagram account.

Then the actress lamented. “Unfortunately, Covid took me away, but it wasn’t my baby, it wasn’t my pregnancy, I danced until the last moment I could and I’m very happy with my trajectory so far. For those who stay, my kiss, my axé. And a special thanks to my teacher.”

Luciano Huck regretted leaving

During this Sunday’s program (26), Luciano Huck spoke about Jessica Ellen’s departure from the painting and regretted the situation, but took the opportunity to fill the artist with praise for her in-game campaign up until the moment she needed to be disqualified.

“Not even the pregnancy, which came in the middle of the competition, took Jessica out of the competition. She remained focused”, said Luciano, who took the opportunity to declare himself a fan of the artist. The painting “Dance of the Famous” followed normally, with no replacement for the vacancy left by Jessica Ellen.