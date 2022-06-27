Jetta GLI bets on sportiness to survive in the world of SUVs – 06/26/2022

Practically half of all cars sold in Brazil between January and May this year are SUVs. Sport utility vehicles already represent 46.85% of the national automotive market and have been swallowing (or have already swallowed) other segments, such as minivans, station wagons, medium hatchbacks and large sedans. The current “victim” of the “SUV craze” is the midsize sedan segment, which was once one of the most disputed in our market. It is in this not optimistic scenario for the three-volume cars that Volkswagen brings from Mexico, the Jetta GLI 2022.

Today we have practically only two medium sedans with a representative volume of sales. The Corolla has a 69% share and the Cruze 15.8%. The Jetta, which somehow disappeared from Volkswagen stores this year, accumulates only 0.35% of participation.

We know that Volkswagen does not intend to compete for the heads of the segment with Toyota, Chevrolet or even with Honda when it brings the new Civic at the end of this year. The Germans hope that the sporty soul of their sedan will be an alternative to SUVs for those who do not give up the pleasure of driving.

The Jetta GLI had the 350 TSI engine recalibrated to meet emissions standards and gained 1 hp (now 231 hp) and maintained the 35.7 kgfm of torque. The mission was to make the sedan more economical without losing performance.

At lower speeds, those we use in the city or on the highway, the gearbox with more gears reduces the rotation and makes the car more economical. On the race track, when the idea is performance, activate the Sport mode and accelerate to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds – 0.1 second faster than the previous version.

And don’t think that because it’s classified as a sport, the Jetta GLI can’t be used on a daily basis. Onboard comfort is that of an executive sedan. Independent McPherson struts at the front and multi-links at the rear do a fine job. Choose from one of the four available driving modes and go from quiet to excitement in no time.

In addition to the sporty appeal on the accelerator, which excites, the look of the Jetta 2022 was more invoked with the beehive-shaped grilles and a very striking red frame in the air intakes of the front bumper.

The cabin has been given more finishing touches – a long-standing claim by Jetta customers. The console has a rubberized feel and the leather has gained more space on the door panels, for example. The new steering wheel gave more modernity and the VW Play multimedia center added the missing connectivity. Forget the cable to pair with the phone via Android Auto and Apple Carplay, it’s all wireless.

For the price of R$ 216,990, the Jetta GLI is in value with the Jeep Compass T270 Series 4×2. In this version, the best-selling midsize SUV in Brazil has the same level of equipment as the Volkswagen sports sedan, with a certain advantage for the Compass, which has the lane-keeping system and the blind-spot sensor.

But when we talk about the pleasure of driving and leaving a permanent smile on your face with every acceleration, the 350 TSI engine that only drinks gasoline can’t (and doesn’t deserve) to be compared to the 1.3 turboflex that pulls the SUV. They are different offers for the same price. The choice will always be yours.

* Bruno Vasconcelos contributed to the column