John Textor says Botafogo already has ‘plans B and C’ for Zahavi and explains the club’s searches in the market

O Botafogo is already looking for alternatives after Eran Zahavi’s refusal. At least that’s what John Textor, owner of SAF do Glorioso, assured. The American stated, after the match against Fluminense this Sunday, that the club is already working with new names.

+ Textor wants a meeting with Irmãos Moreira Salles and reveals plans for a new training place for Botafogo



Without revealing more details, the businessman said that the club needs to be assertive, but “let it slip” that the players being analyzed are possibly foreigners. It is worth remembering that he said he will continue to seek out high-caliber athletes such as James Rodriguez and Cavani.

– It’s like a Christmas list (rated players), very long. We have a very legitimate scout team, we are more and more professional. When I’m asked if we have a plan B, it’s not that we’ve been behind Zahavi this long and we have nothing. We have a plan B and a plan C. It has to be balanced, there is a limit on foreigners, we have to spend it with someone who really makes a difference. It has to be someone who transforms the club,” he said.

Despite recent refusals from Zahavi and James, Textor has not given up hope with the upcoming transfer window, which opens on July 18.

– I’m looking forward to the window. Many players (from Botafogo) evolved a lot, like Kayque, he always showed a lot but I didn’t expect him to do what he’s doing. Injuries are killing us, as are yellow cards. We didn’t have one of our best players today (Sunday), we need everyone healthy to get through this period (until the window) – he concluded.