José Loreto talks about how often he swam naked backstage at ‘Pantanal’ | TV & Famous

Actor José Loreto is one of the judges of “ Famous dance ” from this Sunday’s “Domingão com Huck”. In addition to evaluating the candidates of the day, Tadeu from “Pantanal” commented on the backstage of the nine o’clock soap opera and the images in which he appears naked, in front of a river, in the region where the novel is recorded.

“It’s been three months away from home, with little internet, with the animals and such”, says Loreto, laughing. “We become a bit animal, more animalistic”.

He says that he usually swims every day, after the recordings, without clothes in the region. “It makes you want to, see that nature, there’s no one looking”, he reinforces.

Rafa Kalimann, another judge, even wanted to know how they do with piranhas. “There’s no danger, the animals respect us, ask for permission”, joked José Loreto, in response.

Recently, images of the actor receiving the application of a chip, to control his diabetes, in the ass went viral on the web. In the clip, actor Guito – who plays Tibério in the plot – applies a bandage, so that the chip doesn’t run the risk of falling off.

Loreto says that his grandmother was shocked by the images.

“We sexualize everything. My grandmother sent a message: ‘What’s that for?’. ‘It’s an ass, it’s nothing’, I replied. I had no idea that there are so many diabetics and that they have no training. thinks he has diabetes, he thinks he’s going to die the next day”, says Loreto.

Soon after receiving the diagnosis, the actor says that he looked for the subject and does nothing, leading life normally. The only care is the chip: he needs to change it every 15 days and he usually applies it himself.