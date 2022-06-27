July PS Plus will have Crash Bandicoot 4 and Man of Medan, says rumor

The list of games PS Plus Essential July 2022 allegedly leaked on the internet this Sunday (26). The lineup should include titles such as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan for subscribers.

The leak comes courtesy of Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has been pinpointing the service’s free games since last September. See the full list below, according to the rumor:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5/PS5);

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4);

Arcadegeddon (PS5/PS4).

It is worth noting that It’s all speculation so far and that Sony has not yet commented on the service’s new games. The company usually updates its catalog on the first Tuesday of each month, so a formal announcement is likely to come as early as this week.

It is worth remembering that June’s PS Plus brings God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl free to subscribers. It will be possible to redeem the games until July 4, 2022.

All about the new PS Plus

PlayStation Plus Essential is the most basic tier of Sony’s subscription service and comes with the same benefits and price before the changes, which went into effect on June 13 in Brazil.

The service gives access to online multiplayer on PlayStation consoles, as well as offering three games at no additional cost per month. Once redeemed, games are linked to the user’s account, but a subscription is required to start playing.

Finally, PS Plus received two additional plans that aim to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass: the Extra it’s the Deluxe. The former brings a catalog of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, while the latter even includes retro PSOne, PS2 and PSP titles.

