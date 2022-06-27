Juma is destabilized with a cry for help

Advertising Could not load ad

The next few days are troubled for the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). the veteran leaves Juma (Alanis Guillen) completely desperate. He seeks the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) and asks for help in the novel wetland.

This happens shortly after the man-turned anaconda escapes from the Animal Rehabilitation Center. It is precisely in the form of an animal that he leaves the place, completely burned after an arson attack in the biome.

In another moment, the difficult relationship between José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Mariana (Selma Egrei), which was never good, comes back into evidence. It is Filó (Dira Paes) who has a perception of this in the plot.

Attentive, the farm cook notices that the father of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) He still holds a grudge against his ex-mother-in-law, even after years since the end of his relationship with Madeleine (Karine Teles) and even after the death of the veteran’s daughter.

