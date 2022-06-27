Justice denied PF request to break secrecy of Jair Renan, son “04” of Jair Bolsonaro

The PF’s request was rejected in November last year by Judge Ricardo Leite, substitute for the 10th Federal Court of the Federal District.

247 – The Federal Police (PF) requested the breach of telematic secrecy to obtain data, documents and communications held by Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son “04” of Jair Bolsonaro, as part of the investigation that investigates whether he has committed the crime of influence peddling. According to the newspaper O Globo, the PF’s request, however, was rejected in November last year by Judge Ricardo Leite, substitute for the 10th Federal Court of the Federal District.

Jair Renan is investigated on the suspicion of having received donations and transfers from businessmen in exchange for opening the doors of the federal government so that they could sign contracts with the public administration. The resources obtained by the youngest son of the current occupant of the Palácio do Planalto through this intermediation would have been used in the assembly of a commercial room that the young man maintains in Brasília.

The investigation conducted by the PF has already pointed to indications that the architect Tânia Fernandes, responsible for the renovation of Jair Renan’s office in Brasília and for developing a project for commercial partners of the “04” in Espírito Santo, asked the young man to help a businessman to be received by Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace.

Jair Renan denies having acted for the intermediation of business or favoring entrepreneurs with the federal government.

