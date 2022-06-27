Justice Minister says he did not talk about Milton Ribeiro case with Bolsonaro

Torres’ statement to try to clarify a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, precisely on June 9 (photo: Minervino Jnior/CB/DA Press) The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, published on a social network, this Sunday (26/6), that he did not speak with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the investigations by the Federal Police into the case of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro. during a trip to the United States at the beginning of the month.

Torres was on the presidential delegation that flew to Los Angeles, in the United States, where the President of the Republic participated in the Americas Summit on June 9 and 10 and had a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Faced with so much speculation about my trip with President Bolsonaro to the US, I CATEGORICALLY assure you that, at no time, we deal with PF operations. Absolutely none of this was the subject of any conversation of ours, on that trip. #Let’s Go Forward — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) June 26, 2022

Torres’ statement to try to clarify a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, precisely on June 9. At the time, Milton Ribeiro (former Minister of Education) told one of his daughters about a conversation that Bolsonaro would have told him he had a feeling that the PF might investigate the former minister.

Milton Ribeiro was arrested on the 22nd, but was released the very next day. In view of the case, the Public Ministry requested authorization from the Justice to investigate whether Bolsonaro interfered in the investigations. The case has already been sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and is being reported by Minister Crmen Lcia.