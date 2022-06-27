Justice Minister says he did not talk to Bolsonaro about PF investigation on trip to the US

Justice Minister Anderson Torres denied on Sunday having dealt with Federal Police (PF) operations during the trip he made to the United States alongside President Jair Bolsonaro. The two were together on June 9. On that day, former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro told his daughter, in an interception call by the police, that she had spoken with Bolsonaro by phone. According to Milton, who last week was the target of a PF operation and was even arrested, the president said at the time that he thought they would carry out a search and seizure against his former minister.

The dialogue led the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to point out there were indications of leakage and “possible unlawful interference by the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro in the investigations”. From this, the MPF requested that the case be sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), a court that can sue the President of the Republic, which was authorized by federal judge Renato Borelli. The PF, on the other hand, is hierarchically subordinated to the Ministry of Justice, which raised suspicions about a possible performance by Torres.

“In the face of so much speculation about my trip with President Bolsonaro to the US, I CATEGORICALLY assure you that, at no time, do we deal with PF operations. Absolutely none of this was the subject of any conversation of ours, on that trip. #VamosEmFrente”, wrote the minister on Twitter.

Milton Ribeiro, who is already free, is one of the targets of investigation into suspected corruption at the Ministry of Education. In the phone call with his daughter, Milton Ribeiro said:

“The only thing kinda… today the president called me… he’s got a feeling, again, that they might want to get to him through me, you know? It’s just that I’ve been sending him verses, right?

Then he said:

– No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… it’s… it’s very sad. Good! It can happen, right? If there are any signs…