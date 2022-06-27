Juventus approaches agreement with Di María, says journalist

Abhishek Pratap 7 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Juventus approaches agreement with Di María, says journalist 4 Views

Di María has been free on the market since leaving PSG. According to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus is in direct contact with the athlete, to close the contract.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lisca agrees with Sport to lead the team in the rest of Serie B | sport

The flirtation between Lisca and the sportFinally, it turned into a serious relationship. Sought for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved