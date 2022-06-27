Juventus approaches agreement with Di María, says journalist

Di María has been free on the market since leaving PSG. According to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus is in direct contact with the athlete, to close the contract.

After agreeing to return Pogba to the team, Juventus return to their efforts to agree on the signing of Di María. The Argentine discusses with the Italian team, the final details to agree on the signing.





PSG chose not to renew Di María’s contract, thus ending a seven-year cycle. With the shirt of the French club, the player totaled 295 matches, 92 goals and 112 assists.



