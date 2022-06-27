Klara Castanho: Antonia Fontenelle defends Léo Dias and attacks Fantástico; watch video

staunch supporter of Jair Bolsonarothe actress Antonia Fontenelle (Republicans) came out in defense of Metrópoles columnist Leo Diasand attacked TV Globo’s program Fantástico, after exposure of the rape case of actress Klara Castanho21 years old, who became pregnant and decided to give the child up for adoption following all legal procedures.

In video on the networks, recorded in a hospital where her husband is hospitalized, Fontenelle comes out in defense of columnist Leo Diasfirst to expose the case and admit the error this Sunday (26).

“I didn’t say her name, I preserved her name. And, amazingly, Leo Dias never came here in my networks to defend me – quite the opposite. But, for the sake of justice, I need to say that, this time until Leo Dias himself protected Clara and offered help“, says the actress, who adds that “now it’s my turn to do it”.

In another publication on Instagram, in the early hours of Monday (27), Fontenelle attacked journalist Renata Ceribellifrom Globo, and the fantastic programo, which published a report on the case.

“@renataceribelli shameful what you didignored the part where I offer help to the girl why? Do you really think I’m afraid of orchestrated attacks? This isn’t about left and right. This is about lives taken. @showdavida Covardes “, she published, marking the profiles of the journalist, who produced the report, and the news.