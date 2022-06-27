Klara Castanho: Council will investigate nurse after actress complaint

O Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) declared this Sunday, 26, that he will investigate the complaint made by the actress klara brown. In a letter, the actress revealed that a nurse had threatened to divulge information about the voluntary surrender for adoption of the baby born by Klara. The actress revealed that she was the victim of a rape. Coren also expressed solidarity with the young woman.

“Coren-SP is responsible for investigating situations in which there is an ethical infraction practiced by a nursing professional and adopting the measures provided for in the Code of Ethical Process of Nursing Councils”, he highlighted, in a note. “The council will follow the rites and adopt the necessary procedures for the due investigation, as in all complaints about professional practice.”

Rumors about the case emerged after youtuber Antonia Fontenelle said live that “a 21-year-old global actress would have gotten pregnant and donated the child for adoption”. publish your story on social media. “I cannot be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma that I have suffered.”

In the text, the actress says she was raped and became pregnant, even though she took precautions after the violence. Months later, almost at the end of the pregnancy, when she felt sick, she discovered the pregnancy.

“It was a shock. My world fell apart. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or belly. I was still trying to pick up the pieces when I had to deal with the information of having a baby. violence that destroyed me as a woman,” she wrote.

She said that the doctor who saw her had “no empathy” for her. “This professional forced me to listen to the child’s heart, said that 50% of the DNA was mine and that I would be forced to love him.”

Because she did not have “emotional conditions to give this child the love, care and everything she deserves”, Klara sought out a lawyer and made the decision to give her up for adoption as soon as she was born. “I went through all the procedures: psychologist, prosecutor, judge, hearing – all mandatory steps. A process that, by law itself, guarantees confidentiality for me and the child.”

However, according to her, confidentiality was not respected. “On the day the child was born, I, still under anesthesia from postpartum, was approached by a nurse who was in the operating room. She asked questions and threatened: ‘Imagine if such a columnist discovers this story’.” Upon arriving in the room, she came across messages from the columnist, with all the information. A second blogger also picked her up days later.

“Just the fact that they knew, shows that the professionals who should have protected me in a moment of extreme pain and vulnerability, who have a legal obligation to respect the confidentiality of the delivery, were not ethical, nor did they have respect for me or for the child,” he said.

With the publication of the letter, the actress received messages of support from other artists and netizens, who also questioned the conduct of the doctor, the nurse and the columnists.