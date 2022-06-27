Klara Castanho responds to messages of support after revealing rape case

Actress Klara Castanho, 21, spoke for the first time to thank the messages of support she received after releasing an open letter last night, in which she revealed that she gave up a baby that was the result of a rape that she suffered for adoption.

“I love you, and you are not from this life. Thank you, Tais”, wrote the artist in the post in which actress Tais Araújo, who posted a message of affection and support for the delicate moment of her life.

Klara, I sent you a private message, but I felt obliged to come and welcome you publicly, since the violence you suffered and your pain became public without your wish, without your right to privacy being guaranteed. . I’ve known you since you were a child, I know your mother, your family and I have a lot of respect and love for you. Take care, protect yourself and preserve yourself. all my love and respect

Tais Araújo

Klara Castanho also interacted in a publication in which the writer Thalita Rebouças says she ‘will not let go of her hands’. “I love you with all my heart,” she posted.

A photo to talk about empathy. People talk, talk but don’t practice, right? Impressive. Klarinha is more than a friend. After three films together she became my daughter at heart. And this post is just to say how much I love you and that I’m with you, Klara. Holding her hand. Today and always.

Thalita Rebouças, writer

In a post by actor Bruno Mazzeo, who has lived his father in theaters, the actress left a special thanks for the care and affection for her. “Thank you for taking such great care. Thank you!”, she wrote.

I post this photo of me with Klarinha because I think she somehow symbolizes the affection I feel for her. I was her father in the movies, I got to know her sweetness, in addition to her talent. I have just read the terrible report posted by her and I deeply regret that people live in a world of completely and scrotumly inverted values. Whether out of ignorance, whether out of hatred, or for the unbelievable pleasure of feeling hate. I’m a man. Unable to feel the pain of rape on his skin. Which doesn’t stop me from being sure that it’s lacerating, it causes deep marks and eternal scars. I’m sorry, Klarinha. From cowardly and small people it seems impossible to ask for empathy. Well, put your heads on your pillows and try to sleep with your conscience for achieving the goal by likes and clicks (and votes). I wish I could give Klarinha a hug and see up close that sweet smile that will return to her face, even though, internally, the tear for this pain will fall forever. My love, Klara. My solidarity. And my respect for the courage to expose yourself in such intimate pain. You can be sure it won’t be in vain.

Bruno Mazzeo

She also commented on a publication by actress Carol Castro, with whom I work on three soap operas on TV Globo. “Carol, my love. Thank you for being and always being here. I love you. I only love you a thousand times,” Klara said.

On Twitter, Klara Castanho also left likes on posts from celebrities and friends who expressed support after revealing that she delivered a baby that was the result of a rape she suffered for adoption.

What is known about the case

In a long outburst, Klara Castanho highlighted that, although she is a public person, she has always cherished keeping her affective life out of the spotlight. However, after having her privacy violated by a third party, she decided to explain what happened.

As detailed, she was raped and chose not to report the case to the authorities because she felt “shame and guilt”, in addition to believing that, by “pretending” that the episode did not happen, “maybe she would forget”.

At the time she was abused, the actress says she took the morning after pill and underwent some clinical examinations. After a while, she felt sick and went to the doctor. It was then that she discovered the pregnancy and when a new torture began, not only for having to bear the fruit of sexual violence, but also for having been mistreated by the professional who attended her, who was not empathetic with her pain, even after revealing who was raped.

Unable to raise a child as a result of rape, Klara Castanho opted for the donation of the baby she had and followed all the legal procedures, as required by Brazilian laws for this type of situation. However, when she had the child, she says she was threatened by a nurse, who wanted to make the case public through the press.

wanted by splashthe press office of the hospital where the actress was treated did not manifest itself until the publication of this note.

Castanho also says that it didn’t take long for journalists to start looking for her, still in the hospital, to ask about the pregnancy and adoption, but, when explaining to them that the child was the result of violence, the reporters promised not to publish matter about. Until the subject gained strength on social media.

“The truth is harsh, but this is the real story. This is the pain that tears me apart. At the moment, I am supported by my family and taking care of my mental and physical health. My story going public was not my wish, but I hope that at least everything that has happened to me will help women and girls not feel guilty or ashamed of the violence they suffer. Giving a child up for adoption is not a crime, it is a supreme act of care. I will try rebuild myself, and I count on your understanding to help me maintain the privacy that the moment demands. With affection, Klara Castanho.”

Participation of Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle

Although the matter had repercussions after Antonia Fontenelle’s live, journalist Leo Dias had already addressed the topic during his participation in the program “The Noite”, commanded by Danilo Gentili, on SBT, which aired on June 16.

On the talk show, Leo said he knew “unbelievable” information about an actress and that her “bill” would arrive, as the case “involves lives”. Without naming names, the journalist was referring to Klara Castanho.

“I experienced a dilemma recently, very recent, this month. It’s an unbelievable thing, something society questions itself many times, but it involves an actress… It’s very heavy”, said Leo on SBT.

After the publication of Klara Castanho’s letter, Dias posted a text on Instagram confirming that he knew about the case, but chose not to disclose it. The journalist cites words like “gossip” and “ethics” and called the episode an “opportunity to rethink the suffering felt by mothers”.

It was also through Instagram that Antonia Fontenelle returned to comment on the matter for several reasons: to counter the criticism directed at her, to deny that she was responsible for spreading the story — and to blame Leo Dias for it — and, finally, to accuse Klara of having committed the crime of “abandonment of the incapable”. The presenter is affiliated with a political party and aims to run for public office in the 2022 elections.

Despite the presenter talking about abandonment of the incapable, the “voluntary delivery for adoption” is a legal device, provided for in Law 13.509 of 2017, the so-called “Adoption Law”. The text amends the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) and provides guidelines for the protection of pregnant women or mothers who want to deliver children for formal and legal adoption through the Children and Youth Justice

“Giving birth to a child and not wanting to see it and having it spawned by chance is a crime, yes, only those who have never been to a shelter find this adoption cute, especially when it comes to a black child. , he wrote.

Despite the presenter talking about abandonment of the incapable, the “voluntary delivery for adoption” is a legal device, provided for in Law 13.509 of 2017, the so-called “Adoption Law”. The text amends the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) and provides guidelines for the protection of pregnant women or mothers who want to deliver children for formal and legal adoption through the Children and Youth Justice.

wanted by splash via WhatsApp, Antonia Fontenelle replied as follows: “And what’s wrong with that? Did you ever see me mentioning her name?”

Father says he supports Klara

Amid all the repercussion of the case on the internet and in the press, Klara Castanho’s father, Cláudio Castanho, expressed himself in a demonstration of support and solidarity for his daughter.

In the stories of his profile on Instagram, Claudio shared an image in which he appears on the beach with Klara clinging to his back, while holding his other son, Lucas Castanho, the youngest of the family.

In the caption, he wrote: “I’ll be with you until the end of my life!”.

In addition to the actress’s father, several celebrities are using social networks to offer solidarity to the artist and defend the right to privacy.