Last week of June starts positive for world stock markets; Petrobras (PETR4) and more market affairs today

Futures indices in the US and European stock markets rise, in line with the closing of Asian markets on Monday (27), continuing the positive trend registered last week.

Investors continue to weigh the risks posed by rising inflation and fears of an economic recession.

Central banks around the world have already taken steps to fight inflation, driven by rising energy and food costs, exacerbated in large part by the war in Ukraine.

The prospect of more aggressive rate tightening by central banks has spooked markets and fueled fears of a recession, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress last week was a “possibility” while reiterating that the central bank is “strongly committed” to bringing down inflation.

With no new cases of covid in Shanghai, China extended the relaxation of restrictions on Sunday, which is good news, amid a scenario of great concern about the global economy.

The market is also keeping an eye on the summit of G-7 leaders, who plan to commit to indefinitely support Ukraine in its defense against Russian invasion.

In addition, Russia defaulted on foreign currency sovereign debt for the first time in more than 100 years, Bloomberg reported. The country’s central bank’s foreign reserves remain frozen.

On the economic front, Wall Street awaits the numbers of durable goods orders, an indicator of activity by manufacturing companies. That same day, the pending home sales report comes out at 11 am.

Here, according to Agência Senado, the rapporteur of PEC 16, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), should deliver his report on Monday afternoon (27). According to him, the text should include, in the constitution, an increase of R$ 200 in the value of Auxílio Brasil, a readjustment of the gas allowance of around R$ 70.00 and the creation of the “truck voucher”, which will be R$ R$ 1,000, for R$ 680 thousand drivers. All initiatives will be valid until the end of 2022.

In the corporate field, Petrobras’ Board of Directors (PETR3;PETR4) should elect Caio Paes de Andrade today to head the state-owned company.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures trade higher on Monday, extending last week’s recovery from this year’s sharp declines. Despite the rally, US stocks are preparing to end the worst first half for stocks in decades.

Investors continue to assess whether the stock has bottomed or is briefly recovering from oversold conditions. Stocks could continue to rally in the short term this week as investors rebalance their holdings towards the end of the quarter.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.36%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.50%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.66%

Asia

Asian markets closed with gains on Monday (27), with investors assessing fears of inflation and recession.

China extended the relaxation of restrictions on Sunday, after Shanghai reported no new cases of Covid.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.88%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.43%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +2.35%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.49%

Europe

European markets operate higher as more positive sentiment continues to dominate the market despite fears of inflation and a possible recession.

Investors should follow updates from the G-7 leaders’ summit today. US President Joe Biden joined the leaders of the world’s richest democracies, including Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, for the three-day summit starting Sunday, in which Ukraine and the global economy are high on the agenda.

As G-7 leaders gathered in Germany, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was hit again by Russian missile attacks, several months after Russian forces withdrew from the city to focus on eastern Ukraine, where they made significant progress. in the last few weeks.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.74%

DAX (Germany), +1.37%

CAC 40 (France), +0.49%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.04%

commodities

Oil prices register volatility and operate slightly higher, after retreating earlier with global economic concerns depressing the prospects for demand for the commodity. Investors are also monitoring the G-7 meeting this week, with possible moves in Russia’s oil exports and a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent Oil, +0.40%, at $113.57 a barrel

WTI Oil, +0.23%, at $107.90 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.96% to 775.00 yuan, equivalent to US$115.87

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.05% to $21,449.14 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the United States, the week begins with the numbers of durable goods orders, an indicator of activity by manufacturing companies. That same day, the Pending Home Sales report comes out at 11 am.

In Brazil, Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) publishes the INCC-M index at 8:00 am.

Brazil

8 am: INCC-M

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the meeting of the Institute for the Development of Retail

5:00 pm: Guedes participates in the ceremony “Issuance of New National Identity Cards in the States and Launch of the New Passport of Brazil” with the presence of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro

USA

9:30 am: May durable goods orders, Refinitiv consensus points up 0.1% from April 2022

11am: Pending May Houses

3. Fuel PEC vote

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of fuels, should go to vote in the Senate plenary this Tuesday (28). This afternoon, the rapporteur of the proposal, Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB), will present the opinion and detail how the operationalization will be for raising the truck driver voucher, Auxílio Brasil and gas voucher.

States and municipalities hold impact of diesel on public transport

In an election year, governors and mayors across the country began to grant new subsidies or expand existing ones to avoid rising municipal and intercity bus fares or at least reduce the impact of the increase.

An unprecedented survey by the National Association of Urban Transport Companies (NTU) shows that at least 264 municipalities, from all regions of the country, supplement the transport fund with budget funds — 42% of them have joined the subsidy in the last two years.

Movement against change in the State-Owned Companies Law

Financial market entities sent a joint document to Executive and Legislative leaders demonstrating concern about possible changes in the State-Owned Companies Law, which, in the assessment of these entities, would be a “setback”. “The proposal that has been publicly defended by representatives of the Chamber of Deputies

and the federal government in recent days goes against the grain of recent relevant achievements”, says the text, about a provisional measure that has been defended by the political wing of the government and by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). If approved, the change would enable the government to intervene in the fuel prices charged by Petrobras – the central target of the proposal.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (26), Brazil recorded 41 deaths and 18,074 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 193, an increase of 20% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 53,798, which represents an increase of 21% in relation to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,326,724, equivalent to 77.89% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,025,100 people, which represents 83.33% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 100,530,077 people, or 46.8% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) reported on Friday, in a material fact, that the name of Caio Paes de Andrade, nominated by the government for the presidency of the state-owned company and the fifth executive in charge of the state-owned company under Jair Bolsonaro, was approved. without restrictions by the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) of the company. The decision was not unanimous, but won the majority.

According to the statement, Paes de Andrade was appointed to the positions of board member and president of Petrobras, which needs to be supported by the company’s board of directors, which meets this Monday (27).

Eneva (ENEV3) reported that its restricted offering of shares came out at R$14.00 per share and the operation totaled R$4.2 billion.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

