Lawyers’ dinner with Lula has singing and request for chayote

Former president joked about the lack of chayote with squid on the menu at an event with donors for his pre-campaign in SP

Former president and pre-candidate for Palácio do Planalto, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), joked with allies at a dinner with donors from his pre-campaign this Sunday (26.Jun.2022): there was no chayote with squid on the menu .

The combination was suggested by the vice president on Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), called by former detractors “Picolé de Chuchu”, in May. He said at the pre-candidacy launch that the dish would be a “Cooking hit”.

Instead of the recipe that would symbolize the union of 2 former opponents, diners could choose between meat, fish or purple sweet potato gnocchi, in addition to salad.

Dinner was at the Cantaloup restaurant, in Itaim Bibi, an upscale region of São Paulo. It was scheduled for 8pm, and the guests left around 11pm.

The organization was in charge of Prerogativas, a group of lawyers critical of the Lava Jato operation and supporters of PT.

There is no official number, but the Power 360 found that donations collected in recent weeks were around R$ 3 million. The fundraising campaign exceeded expectations. About 2 weeks ago, the expected figure was around R$ 1 million.

The money was delivered to the PT, which finances the presidential pre-campaign. Lula thanked the donors in a short speech.

The PT declared that Alckmin will not be a “decorative vice” and that both go “take care of Brazil”. He asked for the participation of all to govern, if elected.

He followed the line of the statements he has given this year. He said that the country is destroyed, that the people are starving and that this is not the time for disagreements. He spoke in unity to “rebuild the country”.

In addition to Lula and Alckmin, the following PT members attended:

Most of those present were lawyers, but some businessmen also attended. The restaurant was packed.

Lula spent most of his time close to his wife, the sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. He was also with Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, the coordinating lawyer for Prerogativas, with whom he is close, and Alckmin.

Apart from Lula, Marco Aurélio was the only one to speak. He thanked the gifts. He said he could not ask for votes, but asked colleagues which shirt he should wear in October. He showed one black and one blue, both with a squid print.

At the end of dinner, Wellington Dias was singing romantic songs, according to the Power 360. Janja would have let out her voice too. At pre-campaign events she has been singing the jingle, a revamped version of “Squid there” from 1989.

This is not the 1st dinner involving Prerogativas and former President Lula. In December 2021, PT and Geraldo Alckmin had their 1st public meeting at an event organized by the group.

More dinners of this type should be organized elsewhere in Brazil, but not necessarily with the presence of the former president. Cities like Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Brasília are possible locations for the events.

The polls of voting intention show the PT with chances of winning the election in the 1st round.

the last survey PowerDate, released on June 22, shows Lula with 44%. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), current president and PT’s main opponent, has 34% for the 1st round.