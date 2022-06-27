Learn how to make money without leaving home with 2 apps

Shortly after the pandemic started, many people became unemployed and had to find a way to earn money to support themselves, but without leaving home, especially because of the lockdown and the many establishments that closed their doors.

Since then, there have been more and more different ways of earning money without having to go out to the city, either through jobs that can be done completely home office or by apps that allow people to win money.

The fact is that the opportunities to earn money without having to leave the couch are many, it is enough for each person to find the option that suits them best. In today’s digital world, making money through apps has been what a greater number of people end up choosing.

The problem is that many apps that promise to pay people a lot of money to watch videos, fill out forms or other things rarely comply what they are saying, which ends up discouraging those who just wasted time.

It is often difficult to earn money just by watching videos throughout the day, for example, as they pay very little and sometimes not even pay at all. Others who promise to pay real money on certain games are rarely serious.

Certain platforms that promise these types of services, especially those linked to gaming, require a person to deposit a sum of money to get started, so be smart! This is always a scam and ends up making several victims across the country.

If you are one of those people who want to earn money with apps, but want to prevent yourself from being harmed by fake platforms, we will cite below two of them that promise to pay the user money in exchange for some things. You can use them to make extra income without leaving your home.

Cash Adds

Cash Adds is an application that offers money to all people who want to earn by watching videos and advertisements. The return is BRL 0.01 for each video or advertisement watched. The minimum withdrawal amount is R$10.

unfortunately the evaluation that the app receives on Google Play is not so satisfactory. It has a total score of 3.2 at the moment, but the problem is not its reliability, but its functioning.

Some users complain that they requested withdrawals, but did not receive them, while others find it very difficult to get a really satisfactory value for the activities. Still, Cash Adds has some fans who find it satisfying to earn extra money.

Eduzz

Eduzz is a better-known app that has better reviews, but it works completely differently from the other one mentioned above. The platform aims to allow people to sell courses on the internet. It works very similarly to Hotmart. You earn money by joining as an affiliate.