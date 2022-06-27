learn how to receive the R$ 1,000 being paid

If you still don’t know it, know that the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) was created by the Federal Government as a way to boost the country’s economy, given that they have been heavily affected since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program grants a microcredit that works like a small loan and is available to all Brazilian citizens.

In this way, the Digital SIM fits as a great option for all people who need money, whether individuals or individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

But attention is needed, because for these people to be able to receive the aforementioned microcredit, they must not be having access to any other type of credit line. A super interesting thing is that even people with the famous “dirty name” can also have access to this loan.

How does Digital SIM work in practice?

As with all types of loans, SIM Digital also charges an interest rate that may vary according to the group that requests the loan.

For example: all individuals who apply for microcredit took the money with an interest rate of 1.95% per month. The total amount can be paid in up to 24 installments. Now with regard to MEIs, it was seen that the loan interest will be 1.99% per month, however the installment will also be only 24 times.

As for the amounts that the program is releasing for credit, it will mainly depend on the applicant’s registration data currently, but not only that, it will also depend on the person’s credit history and on how he can make the payment, according to the date of carrying out the analysis.

Therefore, it is extremely necessary for the microcredit applicant to assess whether the amount of money released to him or her will really be useful and whether he will be able to make payments on the right dates, also considering interest.

How to apply for microcredit on SIM Digital?

To apply for the loan, all interested individuals need to apply for the money through the Caixa Tem app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

However, it is worth remembering that to place the order, first of all, you need to update the application!

In the case of MEIs who need to get extra money with the program, it will be necessary to go to a bank branch of Caixa Econômica Federal.

In any case, it is also necessary that individual micro-entrepreneurs already have 12 months of invoicing with their respective CNPJs so that they can access credit, so be aware of this detail before leaving home.