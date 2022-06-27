Lédio Carmona sees error in substitution at Botafogo: ‘He took Matheus Nascimento and left Chay’

to the commentator Lédio Carmonain the program “Troca de Passes”, from “SporTV”, a replacement in the Botafogo ended up having weight in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Fluminensethis Sunday (26/6), for the 14th round of the Brazilian championship. he believes that Vítor Severinowhich represented the suspended Luís Castro on the bench, I could have done it differently.

– The difficulty on both sides was very clear. Fluminense had the ball, but had difficulty against a patched Botafogo, which prevented submissions. Fluminense finished with 11 shots, even with almost 80% of possession. Botafogo locked themselves in, in the first half they had a counterattack, via Matheus Nascimento. In the second half, he retreated further, Luís Castro was wrong to take out Matheus Nascimento, he could take out Chay. He would have kept it, he was the most wired forward in the game. He gave up, left Chay, who played well below. Botafogo was retreating, languishing, until Manoel scored. Botafogo had very little counter-attack power – assessed Lédio, who added.

– For a well-patched Botafogo, he got what he could. kayak I miss you so much, Patrick de Paula, did not have the extremes. He managed to balance a very unfavorable classic, but technically Fluminense was left and in terms of solutions he managed the few paths that Botafogo offered – he stressed.

Botafogo returns to the field on Thursday (30/6), to face the America-MGfor the Brazil’s Cup.