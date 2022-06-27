Leonardo Del Vecchio, Italian eyewear magnate and owner of Ray-Ban, dies at 87 | Economy

Italian Leonardo Del Vecchio, who rose from childhood poverty to build an eyewear empire for Ray-Ban and Oakley brands, has died at the age of 87, his company said on Monday (27).

Del Vecchio also became one of the richest men in Europe by investing part of his wealth in the Italian financial companies Mediobanca and Generali.

The billionaire founded Luxottica in 1961, initially to supply eyewear components, and remained chairman and main shareholder of the world’s largest eyewear group after joining forces with France’s Essilor in 2018, founding French-Italian giant EssilorLuxottica.

Designer Giorgio Armani paid tribute to Del Vecchio, with whom he worked since the 1980s. “Together, we invented a phenomenon that did not exist: we immediately realized that eyewear, from simple functional objects, would become indispensable fashion accessories,” said Armani.

Partly raised in an orphanage, Del Vecchio’s story of poverty to riches reflected Italy’s own recovery after World War II.

“Leonardo Del Vecchio was a great Italian. His story, from an orphanage to the leadership of a business empire, seems like a story from another time. But it is an example for today and tomorrow. RIP”, said European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, on twitter.

The death of Del Vecchio, an influential figure in Italian business, came as a shock. “EssilorLuxottica announces today that its chairman has passed away,” the group said in a statement, adding that the board would meet to “determine next steps.”

He remained as Executive Chairman of EssilorLuxottica until December 2020, when he handed over the leadership of the company to Chief Executive Francesco Milleri.

Del Vecchio’s influence extended beyond his own business, and by the end of 2021, he was the second richest man in Italy behind Nutella owner Giovanni Ferrero, according to Forbes.

Its holding company Delfin is the largest shareholder in Italian financial services group Mediobanca and has a stake of just under 10% in Italy’s largest insurance company Generali. It also owns around 27% of the real estate company Covivio, based in Paris and Milan.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica, Generali and Mediobanca were down on Monday.