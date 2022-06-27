liter of gasoline falls by R$0.68 and ethanol, R$0.24

Complementary Law 194 was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro. It limits the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels. In practice, the measure should represent a drop in the liter of gasoline of R$ 0.68 and of R$ 0.24 for ethanol.

Read more: At what price will gasoline arrive after the new ICMS rules? see the forecast

President Bolsonaro vetoed the compensation financial support for states that claim a loss in revenue with the ICMS limit. The reduction of the tax burden was proposed through the Complementary Law Project 18/2022.

drop in liter

The project was approved during that month by deputies and senators. It was created to limit the collection of ICMS by the minimum rate of each state, ranging between 17% and 18%. With the drop in the liter, drivers should feel some level of relief when filling up with gasoline or ethanol. As for diesel, the reduction should only be passed in the month of July.

The reduction should be felt gradually at gas stations, after all, many distributors still have stocks of gasoline and ethanol. In other words, the change will be gradual.

Despite the forecast of a drop in the liter of fuel, it is not possible to say in fact the final value that will reach the consumer, only the preliminary reduction based on the tax.

The reason for this is that the main factor that makes fuel more expensive in Brazil is the exchange rate variation that takes place based on the price practiced in the market. International of oil. That is why, in practice, the drop may not be so significant, especially given the recent increases announced by Petrobras.