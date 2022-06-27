Livelo and LATAM Pass offer up to 70% extra points in boomerang campaign

THE livelo it’s the LATAM Pass started a boomerang campaign offering up to 70% extra points. Until tomorrow (28), anyone who transfers points from Livelo to the LATAM Pass will receive up to 35% bonus in the company’s program and up to 35% points back at Livelo.

Campaign mechanics

Extra points on the LATAM Pass:

25% extra points back – all LATAM Pass customers;

+ 10% extra points – LATAM Pass Club subscribers until 05/20/2022.

Extra points at Livelo:

25% extra points back – Livelo customers;

+ 10% extra points – Club Livelo subscribers.

transfer simulation

See below a best-case transfer simulation (for Clube Livelo and Clube LATAM Pass subscribers):

You send 100,000 Livelo points to the LATAM Pass;

Receive 135,000 points on the LATAM Pass;

Get 35,000 points back to your Livelo account.

Can we consider that in practice this bonus would be approximately 108% on the LATAM Pass?

Yea! In this example, after receiving the Livelo points back in the Livelo account, it is as if you had only used 65,000 Livelo points (since you transfer 100,000 and receive 35,000 points back) to generate 135,000 LATAM Pass points – that is, a final bonus of approximately 108%.

How to participate

Register for the campaign; transfer at least 15,000 points Livelo to your LATAM Pass account until tomorrow (28); The extra points will be credited within 20 working days after the end of the campaign.

campaign details

There is no limit of points to be transferred;

Bonus limited to 300,000 points per CPF, being 150,000 points on Livelo and 150,000 points on LATAM Pass;

Extra points will be credited within 20 business days after the offer ends;

Points will be valid for 24 months in both programs. If you are a Club Livelo subscriber with the “Points do not expire” mode active, your points never expire.

Changes to the LATAM Pass

The LATAM Pass no longer allows the issuance of award tickets (award tickets) online. From now on, it is only possible to redeem tickets at the commercial rate. If you choose to use points on the company’s own flights and/or codeshare, the system will present the value in points based on a conversion made from the value of the paying ticket. Bear in mind that this change had a direct impact on the pricing of redemptions, in which the vast majority of sections were readjusted and became much more expensive. We recommend that you evaluate this scenario.

For more information and to register, click here. And to consult the regulation, here.