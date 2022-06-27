Look that! Snoop Dogg praises Marechal’s potato from Rio de Janeiro

Snoop Dogg has an eye on Brazil! This weekend the rapper surprised with a post on social media. No more, no less, he extolled the famous Marshal potato and its creator, Ademar de Barros Moreiraalso known as “King of French Fries in Rio de Janeiro”.

“Next time the restaurant is cheap with the fries, show them this”wrote the artist in the caption of the post, which already has 1.6 million likes and more than 36 thousand comments. In the record, Snoop Dogg shows images of Ademar filling a hot tub (and the bag that wraps it) with potatoes. He defines the seller as a “legend” and also emphasizes the affordable price, between R$15 and R$45, with pieces of chicken and pepperoni.

Snoop Dogg praised the Cultural Heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro

In addition, Marechal’s potato became a Cultural Heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro in May of this year. As reported by G1, the snack has been sold for years in a stall by the merchant, who started the tradition 33 years ago.

The demand for it is such that its average consumption reaches almost a ton per day! In that regard, ademar uses around 60 liters of oil. A lot of things! For those interested in experimenting, the tent is close to the Marechal Hermes train station, in the North Zone of Rio.

