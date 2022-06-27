Lorena Improta shows her baby dressed as Maria Bonita do Lampião

Lorena Improta celebrates her daughter’s 9 months with a Maria Bonita themed party and impresses

The model and dancer Lorena Improta filled her social media feed with a lot of cuteness as she celebrated little Liz’s nine months. Fruit of her relationship with the singer Leo Santanathe little girl won a party with the theme Maria Bonita.

In the images shared by the model with the fans, the baby appears dressed as Maria Bonita, wife of Lampião, the king of the northeastern cangaço. Among the photos, you can notice the decoration, which included cactus, several comics hanging on the wall and a cake that said: “Liz Bonita – 9 months”.

In the image caption, Lorena Improta melts for the heiress. “LIZ BONITA is celebrating her 9 months today honoring MARIA BONITA. Isn’t it a little bit, my people? Mamyyy is really drooling.”

In the comments, fans and admirers of the dancer left several messages wishing congratulations to the baby. “Happy birthday, Liz Bonita”, wished an internet user. “How gorgeous, Lore,” said another follower. “Friend, she is huge. She’s going by really fast, huh?”, stated another fan.

Recently, Lore and the heiress were filmed by Léo Santana while taking an afternoon nap in the luxurious living room of the couple’s mansion. The images left fans of the couple in awe of such beauty and cuteness.

However, the dancer returned to comment on her social networks the similarity between her daughter Liz and the singer. She took the opportunity and shared two photos that show how the two are similar and joked when talking about the situation: “It’s people… I gave birth to my husband, really”.

The artist also revealed that she wants to increase her family with the singer. In an interview with the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, Lorena Improta explained that the couple’s comings and goings helped them mature before the birth of their daughter Liz. According to her, each couple has their story and that the two had to go through the turmoil to find out how much they loved each other and how much they needed to evolve as a couple and parents.

Tell us what you think!