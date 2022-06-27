Luciano Huck is detonated after censoring Gilberto Gil and cutting his speech about Military Dictatorship

support the 247

247- Luciano Huck was paying tribute to Gilberto Gil during Domingão with Huck when the subject of Military Dictatorship (1964-1985) came to the fore. The presenter cut the chat, and the web reacted immediately, stating that the interruption was due to the political preferences of Angélica’s husband. “The face doesn’t even shake”, said an internet user who watched the program. The report is from the TV news portal. The report is from the TV news portal.

“We [Gilberto e Caetano Veloso] we were arrested on the 27th [de dezembro, de 1968], fifteen days after the AI-5. And then we spent January, February, got out of prison on Ash Wednesday. Then we were under house arrest in Salvador for another six months and went into exile in July 1969,” recalled Gil, sitting in the living room copy of his old house.

“Just for the young people who watch us, I think it’s important,” Huck said in response, drawing the singer’s attention. “If you imagine that because you have political differences or because you have different opinions, you spend four months in jail and six months in house arrest for thinking different from the other, you see the insanity that it is these days when people try to argue that you can’t think differently,” said the presenter.

“And many even want that model of governance, that model of state hegemony to come back, wanting… So many people wanting the dictatorship again”, lamented Gil. It was at this point that Huck decided to change the subject: “Now, let’s go back to the life of Gilberto Gil. Don’t you want to see the kitchen as it was?”, he asked, speaking to the singer and the artist’s family.

On the internet, the public did not forgive the presenter’s cut, accusing Huck of having interrupted the conversation because he would have voted for Jair Bolsonaro in the last elections. “Huck voted for the unspeakable and now he regrets Gil’s political arrest. What a thing…”, evaluated an internet user on Twitter, identified only as Penso.

“Gil brought up the subject of the Dictatorship, Luciano Huck soon changed the subject”, lamented Eduardo. “Huck’s face doesn’t even tremble discussing politics with Gil after he voted for genocide”, said Heitor. “Gilberto Gil: And nowadays there are so many people wanting the Dictatorship to return. Luciano Huck: Don’t you want to see the kitchen?”, transcribed Marcos Vinícius.

