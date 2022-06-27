Ludmilla surprises with a supersexy look at the ‘Bet Awards 2022’: “I arrived!”

The singer Ludmilla arrived at the ‘Bet Awards 2022’ and drew attention with a super sexy look specially produced for the event. The party that rewards African-American personalities took place this Sunday (26) and had the funkeira’s name as the only Brazilian nomination, who competed in the ‘Best International Artist’ category alongside eight colleagues from countries such as South Africa, France and Nigeria.

On social media, she tried to describe the emotion: “Until now, the chip hasn’t sunk in that in a few hours I’ll be on the red carpet of the biggest black music award in the world running. I’ve followed them on TV my whole life, but I never imagined being sitting between them. God I love you so much, you’re amazing,” she said.

‘Bet Awards 2022’ takes place in Los Angeles and is a realization of the American channel Black Entertainment Television, aimed at black artists. Ludmilla shared images of her arrival on the red carpet on social media. In the Stories of her official Instagram account, the singer limited herself to writing “Cheguei!”, celebrating her nomination at the black culture award party.

Ludmilla wore a bold black dress. Earlier, the singer celebrated the nomination on her Twitter account and shared the emotion with her fans: “Look where funk has brought me. Today I’m stepping on the BET red carpet. I still can’t believe it,” she said in a post. “I’m even speechless to express the size of my happiness. Thank you all of you who accompany me and give me so much strength to go further and further,” she said in another tweet.