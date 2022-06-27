Luís Castro’s Botafogo looked like Enderson Moreira’s in the defeat to Flu – 06/26/2022

In February, for the Campeonato Carioca, Botafogo lost to Fluminense. Coach Enderson Moreira, who had led the team to the first division with the Série B title in 2021, was then fired.

However, the decision would have already been taken by John Textor, owner of alvinegro football, regardless of the result in the classic. The way the coach arms his teams displeased the American.

– What was our style of play? Player responsibilities? Was it clear what they were trying to do? What was the identity? You may fail at what you are trying to do, but you can see what you are trying to do. And I had difficulty seeing the Botafogo style – said Textor in an interview with journalist Rodrigo Capelo.

It makes sense. The investor arrived in Brazil aware that he would like to have a team with another way of behaving in the field. In the often tactically poor football played in Brazil, something commendable.

The initiative to bring in the Portuguese coach Luís Castro was also very good. However, in the defeat (one more) to Fluminense this Sunday, the way in which the alvinegros acted showed contradiction.

The team had 16% possession of the ball in the first half, with 74 passes against 406. In the end, possession of 21% and 182 x 729. A Botafogo that refused the ball, was dominated and deservedly lost (stats Opta Sports).

Of course, this should not be the attitude of the team when the Portuguese are more advanced in their work, it is a team still under construction. But it looked like the team of Enderson Moreira and other Brazilian coaches.

