Luis Suárez signs contract with River Plate, says journalist

The news that Luis Suárez will have a new home from July is nothing new. Atletico Madrid, from Spain, announced that it would not renew the contract last month. The striker’s new destination is South America, more precisely in Argentina, to defend River Plate, according to journalist Christian Martin, from ESPN.

Officially, River has not yet commented on the possible signing. Yesterday (25), coach Marcelo Gallardo confirmed that there is a negotiation to sign Suárez and talks for Colombian striker Miguel Borja.

“There are possibilities. I think one of the two will clearly happen. But before that we have to be focused on what we have today. If they are hired, it will be to enrich the squad and have another expectation”, revealed Gallardo after River’s victory over Lanús .

“[Suárez] is an elite player, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. We made the attempt, he has the will, enthusiasm, it’s good. If he hadn’t shown enthusiasm, we wouldn’t be here waiting. It will be a decision and when it is possible we will see if it is feasible. You don’t have to lie to people or generate a lot of enthusiasm,” he concluded.

Suárez was the dream of the Argentines for the sequence of Libertadores, however, without closing the contract until June 25, the deadline of Conmebol, the player will not be able to play in the round of 16. With that, the striker can only be a reinforcement for the quarterfinals, in case River passes by Vélez Sarsfield.

The Argentine club has shown itself willing to make a financial effort to have the striker in the squad. With the departure of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City, River began the search for a reinforcement for the position, and saw in Suárez a ‘difficult dream, but not impossible’.

Last season, the Uruguayan forward played 45 games – only 26 of which as a starter -, scored 13 goals and provided two assists.