Luiz Henrique is embraced and celebrated by Fluminense players in farewell to the club | fluminense

The goodbye was as Luiz Henrique expected: with a tricolor victory and a lot of emotion. After the team beat Botafogo 1-0, this Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, the 21-year-old forward, who will now play for Betis-ESP, was much celebrated by his teammates after his last dance with the Fluminense shirt. .

In addition to the affection of the players and the coaching staff, Luiz Henrique also received tributes from the stands. The tricolor fans present at the Nilton Santos Stadium cheered the young man revealed at the club (watch the video below).

Luiz Henrique, from Fluminense, makes his last game for the team and is cheered by teammates and fans

The player’s family was also present with tribute. Relatives welcomed the tricolor player in the stadium parking lot with a poster wishing him success in his new trajectory.

Luiz Henrique leaves Fluminense with 120 games for the professional, 14 goals scored and 16 assists. The striker has been sold since March to Real Betis for a fixed €8 million (R$44 million at the time), plus €5 million in bonuses (about R$27.5 million).

Without Luiz Henrique, Fluminense returns to the field on Sunday to face Corinthians, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), for the Brasileirão. With the victory over Botafogo, Tricolor reaches 21 points in the competition and remains in sixth position.

