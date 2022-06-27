Lula shares VIDEO in which he was honored in Campina Grande: “Giant Saint John”

LIVE: Lula talks about protecting the Amazon and plans for the future government
Squid. Photo: reproduction

During Juliette’s concert at São João de Campina Grande (PB), the audience sang “olê, olê, olá, Lula” and the singer jumped along. The former president shared the video on social media and thanked the local population and the singer.

“Thanks for the love, Campina Grande, and your giant São João”, wrote the PT worker, using a cactus emoji, a symbol of Juliette’s fans.

The singer performed this Friday (24) at the event. She was the main attraction of São João de Campina Grande, in the countryside of Paraíba.

Lula leads voting intentions in the Northeast and has a wide advantage over Jair Bolsonaro in the region. The former president has 58% against 19% of the president. The difference is 39 percentage points.

Unlike the PT, Bolsonaro was booed when participating in São João in a northeastern city. On Thursday (23), he was at São João de Caruaru (PE) and the audience didn’t really like his going on stage to speak. “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, they shouted. See the video:

