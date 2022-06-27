Lula takes a surprising attitude after Juliette Freire’s reaction in the show; Look!

the former president Squid (EN) used his Twitter profile to react to the video in which Juliette Freire appears smiling and dancing when listening to the audience of his show sing a chorus to PT. The situation occurred at the debut of the former BBB at São João de Caruaru.

“Thanks for the love, Campina Grande, and its giant São João”, wrote the former president, who is a pre-candidate for this year’s elections. He even shared a post with the video of Juliette’s concert audience screaming her name.

On social networks, users began to share a video in which the singer appears reacting to the screams of people present in the campaign for the former president.

While part of the audience shouted “Hey, hey, hey, hey. Lula, Lula”, Juliette Freire was on stage dancing and smiling. She didn’t follow people’s screams and didn’t talk about it either, but her reaction alone has caused a lot on social media.

“Juliette jumping to the sound of Ole Ole Ola Lula Lula… Legend!”shot a profile. “I need to register here Juliette jumping to the sound of Ole Ole Ola Lula Lula… I admit that I cried”, told another. “Juliette finishes with a must respect and gets a standing ovation!!!”commented one more.

Thank you for your love, Campina Grande, and your giant São João. 🦑🌵 https://t.co/eVtY51LON3 — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 25, 2022

Juliette Freire is pinned by an internet user and reacts with debauchery

This week, an internet user did not like the way the famous spoke affectionately about Paraíba, released the verb on Twitter and was needled by the ex-BBB.

It all started this Monday (20), when the artist posted that she had arrived in her homeland. “In my Paraiba“announced the singer.

“How so in yours? You’re taking a place that’s not yours, lands that don’t belong to you”, fired a user of the social network, who added:

“I think it’s selfish of you to win the BBB and still ignore your fans calling them cacti we all know they don’t do anything”.

Seeing the comment, Juliette Freire laughed and shot: “Now it’s good! Go suck a goat, woman.”

