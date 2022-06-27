Maitê Proença makes a controversial statement about Adriana Calcanhotto: “I wish I were a man”

Maitê Proença made the statement during a new interview with a magazine, where she also defended Regina Duarte, “cancelled” by recent statements

Adriana Calcanhotto and Maitê Proença have been dating for almost a year
Maitê Proença does not hide her relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhotto, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the actress made a statement about her beloved that ended up not being well received by the public, especially on social media, saying that she would like her to be a man.

The controversy began with Maitê’s interview published by the magazine “JP”, where she was asked about her life with Adriana. “I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I’ve always liked a man better. But she’s a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people won’t like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is , you know? I can try something different to be with her”, he said.

In fact, the statement did not go down well: on Twitter, many people complained about the way Maitê exposed Adriana in the interview. “I’ve heard a ‘I wish you were a man’ and I can say it was one of the worst things I’ve ever been told,” said one netizen. “Jesus, what a humiliation,” commented another. “Get out Adriana, being subject to crumbs from women who are unresolved with men is no good”, asked a third.

Regina Duarte’s Defense

In the same interview, Maitê came out in defense of Regina Duarte, actress who became a supporter of the current government, being appointed, for one month, as Secretary of Culture. In her speech, Maitê says she disagrees with Regina’s views, but stated that she “is not a perverse person”.

“I was criticized a lot for defending Regina. I still don’t understand why this government has shown itself to be so wrong, so contrary to our class… But I’m not going to patrol a colleague I’ve lived with for 30 years and I know she’s not a perverse person. I thought it was horrible to do that, you know? Regina’s thinking has always been different from mine, but she is entitled to think what she wants”, commented the veteran actress.

