Maitê Proença talks about dating Adriana Calcanhotto and opens the game: “I wish she were a man”

Sincere and not afraid to speak your mind! Months after his relationship with Adriana Calcanhotto became public, Maitê Proença opened up about the matter in an interview with JP magazine. The actress talked about her intimate life with her beloved, and admitted that she preferred her partner to be a man.

Maitê acknowledged that her speech could lead to criticism, but made it clear that she has accepted “to experience something different” with this relationship. “I wanted her [Adriana] were a man. For this activity, I always liked men better. But she is a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people aren’t going to like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is, you know? I can try something different to be with her”said the artist, according to Folha’s F5 portal.

Proença also commented on the lawsuit against TV Globo since 2018. The actress was fired from the station in 2016, when she was about to turn 40 on the Rio channel. “Any company has the right to send whoever they want to leave, but they must pay the due amounts. In my case, I have been employed there for 37 years, I practically opened TV Globo with the precursors”, she declared. According to Notícias da TV, Maitê asks for compensation of R$ 500 thousand in search of recognition of her labor rights and employment relationship, since she was hired as a PJ (Legal Entity).

A little over two years ago, Regina Duarte was the target of a series of criticisms for her deeds and speeches as Secretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro. She even exchanged barbs with Maitê. However, the actress returned to solidarity with her colleague by profession. “I was criticized a lot for defending Regina. I still don’t understand why this government has shown itself to be so wrong, so contrary to our class… But I’m not going to patrol a colleague I’ve lived with for 30 years and I know she’s not a perverse person. I thought it was horrible to do that, you know? Regina’s thinking has always been different from mine, but she is entitled to think what she wants.”pointed out Proença.

Dating with Adriana Calcanhotto

Rumors of the relationship between Maitê and Adriana gained strength in September 2021. In March of this year, the actress opened up about the matter in an interview with Veja Rio. “After a certain stage of life, you have to stay with people you can talk to, so you don’t have to translate everything you perceive in the world to the other”, defined her about her involvement with the singer.

At the time, she had already positively evaluated the place she has now reached with regard to her sex life with her beloved. “It’s a lot cooler now, yes. Before, I was there investigating, experimenting a little here and there. I had to do a lot of experiments to get to a more free and relaxed place”, said Proença, explaining later why he keeps the relationship more private. “I think it’s beautiful to be discreet in this world where vulgarity runs rampant in all media. I reserve the right to keep these things private, not to satisfy society, but at the same time I also don’t hide what I’m doing.” stated.

Maitê also exposed how the surprise of the news that the two were together directly impacted the prejudiced comments received by her. “I think that at the moment people are more restrained in relation to prejudice, they are afraid of the consequences. Still, I received messages on the networks like ‘you let me down’ or ‘this is a sin’. Now it is not a sin with a man, but with a woman it is?”he asked.