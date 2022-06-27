Man dies after suspected “black urine disease” in Pará

Haff syndrome is a disease caused by toxins present in contaminated fish and crustaceans that cause serious muscle damage in humans after consumption of these foods. Among the main features of the condition are intense muscle and abdominal pain and the change in the color of the urine, which becomes increasingly dark.

For this reason, the syndrome is popularly known as “black urine disease”. In 2021, case reports spread across the state and, in all, by the Pará State Department of Public Health (Sespa), 25 infections with Haff syndrome were confirmed.

However, in 2022, no registration had been made until then. However, last Friday (24), four new suspected cases were reported by epidemiological surveillance teams of the Municipal Secretary of Óbidos to Sespa, which is investigating a possible death due to the “black urine disease” in the municipality located in the region. of the Lower Amazon.

The three suspected cases would be residents living in rural areas of the municipality and they would have presented symptoms characteristic of Haff syndrome after consuming pacu, a species of fish typical of the region.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL ALERT

This Monday (27), the Municipality of Óbidos issued an epidemiological alert on the three suspected cases of the disease and giving guidance on how to proceed in case of suspicion of the disease.

“Health Surveillance issues this epidemiological alert with the main objective of warning public and private health professionals regarding the identification of early notification, as well as the municipal government, regarding the need for appropriate preventive measures”, he began in communicated.

“We advise the population that if they present symptoms such as: weakness, muscle pain, headache, numbness, dark urine, started 2 to 12 hours after consumption of fish, to seek medical attention immediately”, concluded the Óbidos City Hall.

A note on the suspected cases in Óbidos and on the possible death as a result of the “black urine disease” was requested from the Pará State Department of Public Health, where the return to update the matter is awaited.