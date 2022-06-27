Mansur cites statistics and sees decisive point in Botafogo’s defeat to Fluminense: ‘There was very little escape’

“SporTV” commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansur analyzed in the program “Exchange of Passes” the defeat of the Botafogo by 1 to 0 for the Fluminensethis Sunday (26/6), in the Nilton Santos Stadiumfor the 14th round of the Brazilian championship. The journalist cited the statistics of the classic.

– From the middle of the first half, Fluminense manages to contain counterattacks and find ways to enter a closed defense. The statistics call attention, 80% of ball possession against 20%, 651 passes against 120, 11 shots to 9. The first half ends with 84% of ball possession for Fluminense. Until the middle of the first half, I could argue within the scenario of crushing possession, who was better. It was a very interesting conflict of ideas. I wasn’t competing for the ball, but for finding the goal by finding spaces – Mansur stressed.

– Even knowing that one of the characteristics of this Fluminense from (Fernando) Diniz is to stay with the ball. Luís Castro already understands how a team works. You understand well, Fluminense keeps the ball. The big challenge is how to attack. First half with overwhelming dominance, but Botafogo finished more. Then Fluminense didn’t give as many counterattacks anymore – stressed Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos.

For Mansur, Botafogo bet on the scheme that worked in the last matches, but lacked more offensive power.

– There is the initial difficulty of the cast in adaptation, in reconstruction, which had to change to give peace and establish a basis for the work to breathe. He achieved results defending, exploring spaces, looked and thought about doing that. The point is that he had very little escape, he recovered, but he couldn’t attack – he added.