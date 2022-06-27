Mason Glove vents and says he lost access to TikTok

Digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, vented this evening (26) on Instagram, and said he lost access to his TikTok account.

<>“It’s bullshit, guys. I’m not even messing with TikTok. It’s asking for a password, they took my TikTok now. Only the people there, my former managers, know the password. in stories.

Visibly annoyed, he continued: “I started on TikTok was alone, with God, everyone knows.”

On the social network, Luva de Pedreiro has 17.3 million followers, in addition to another 15 million on Instagram.

The report sought out ASJ Consultoria, a company owned by Allan Jesus, which manages Ferreira’s career, to obtain a position on the influencer’s statement about the loss of access to TikTok. Until the publication of this text, there was no response.

Troubled relationship with businessman

Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus had troubled episodes in the last week. During a live on Instagram, Iran Ferreira stated that he would take a break from his career, and stopped following the businessman the next day.

The controversy was reinforced after a text published on the website Metrópoles revealed that Luva had, in two bank accounts, balances of around R$ 7,500, considered negligible due to his sponsorships and the reach of his accounts on social networks.

In response, Allan Jesus said that the information was frivolous, and selectively ascertained.

report of UOL Esporte of last Friday (24) pointed out, based on data obtained from the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that the influencer does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and the resources obtained in advertising contracts.

Iran Ferreira’s share in Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Produções Artísticas SPE LTDA is 45%, as the text showed, while Allan Jesus and influencer Victor Melo together account for 55% of the company. Sought to explain the division of society, Jesus did not respond.