Matheus França celebrates his return to the pitch in a victory for Flamengo under-20: “I’m very happy” – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

The midfielder spent three months recovering from a fractured fibula in his right leg

Matheus França returned to the pitch last Saturday (25), during Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Botafogo, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. After the classic carioca, the midfielder celebrated the triumph and revealed the joy of being able to play for Mais Querido again, thanking the medical, physical and tactical department of Clube da Gávea.

— I am very happy to have returned to play performing in the best possible way for the team. Undoubtedly, the personnel of the medical, physical and tactical department were essential for everything to happen. I’m very happy to play and get back in shape and technique too -, reported, in an interview with FlaTV.

It is worth noting that Matheus França has not played for Flamengo since March 17, against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. After the match against the São Paulo team, the player left Maracanã on crutches and underwent examinations, which found a fracture in the fibula of his right leg. After three months of recovery, the midfielder returned to the pitch.

Despite being featured on his return to Flamengo, Matheus França should not be listed by coach Dorival Júnior for this Wednesday’s match (29), against Tolima, from Colombia, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. The midfielder will continue training in search of the best physical shape to be available to the experienced coach.