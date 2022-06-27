Mauro Zacher’s body should leave Fortaleza this Monday morning

the body of Porto Alegre councilor Mauro Zacher (PDT) must leave Fortaleza on Monday morning, at 10:55 am, with an expected arrival in Porto Alegre at 11:40 pm. The information was released by the Ceará PDT, which is helping the family.

Zacher passed away this Sunday morning, in Fortaleza, at the age of 46. A swimmer, he had traveled to the capital of Ceará in the company of his wife, Anete, and there, he competed in the Copa Brasil de Águas Abertas of the Associação Brasileira Masters de Natação (ABMN).

This Sunday afternoon, the mayor of the Capital, Sebastião Melo (MDB) declared three days of official mourning due to death. Melo transferred his trip to Brasília. Agendas and events from the Rio Grande do Sul PDT are also being transferred.

In a statement, the Ceará Water Sports Federation mourned the death and reported that the councilor suffered sudden illness when he was finishing the 1,500-meter crossing in the open sea.

According to the statement, the lifeguards accompanying the competition noticed that the athlete had stopped swimming and immediately rescued him, taking him to the arrival pier, where first aid was provided.

From the pier, he was transported to the UPA Praia do Futuro. But even after all the resuscitation attempts, he couldn’t resist. According to the parliamentary advice, the death occurred due to a cardiac arrest.

In the exercise of the fifth consecutive term in the Chamber of the Capital, Zacher was the leader of the PDT bench in the House. He was the ninth most voted councilor for the municipal parliament in the 2020 elections and the most voted among the two elected by the PDT, obtaining 5,520 votes. An economist, he chaired the House Committee on Economy, Finance, Budget and Mercosur.





He was also Speaker of the House in the year 2012 and government leader during the José Fortunati administration. Over the course of his mandates, he left at different times to work at the top level of the Executive, in charge of the Secretariats for Youth and Works and Transport. In addition to his wife Anete, Zacher leaves his children, Léo and Martina, his mother, Sandra, and brothers Flávio and Jessica.