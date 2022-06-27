Maverick ties with Elvis at the top of the US box office and hits $1 billion

Top Gun: Maverick is still going strong as the biggest cinematic phenomenon of 2022. In its fifth week in theaters in the United States, the film starring Tom Cruise not only tied for first place at the box office with the main release of the week, Elvishow it became the star’s first film Mission Impossible to cross the $1 billion mark. Both films grossed $30.5 million between June 24 and 26.

In third place was Jurassic World: Dominion, grossing $26.44 million over the same period. In fourth and fifth place, respectively, were the also rookie the black phone (with a solid $23,370 million, for an R-rated horror movie) and lightyear (US$17,669). Check out the full Top 10 in the list below: