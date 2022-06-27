Maverick ties with Elvis at the top of the US box office and hits $1 billion

Top Gun: Maverick is still going strong as the biggest cinematic phenomenon of 2022. In its fifth week in theaters in the United States, the film starring Tom Cruise not only tied for first place at the box office with the main release of the week, Elvishow it became the star’s first film Mission Impossible to cross the $1 billion mark. Both films grossed $30.5 million between June 24 and 26.

In third place was Jurassic World: Dominion, grossing $26.44 million over the same period. In fourth and fifth place, respectively, were the also rookie the black phone (with a solid $23,370 million, for an R-rated horror movie) and lightyear (US$17,669). Check out the full Top 10 in the list below:

Box office

June 24th to 26th

1

1

Elvis

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$30.5

two

two

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$30.5

Box office

Total

$1006.0

3

3

Jurassic World: Dominion

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$26.44

4

4

the black phone

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$23.37

Box office

Total

$35,844

5

5

lightyear

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$17,669

6

6

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$1,725

7

7

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$0,725

8

8

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$0,533

9

9

Bob’s Burger: The Movie

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$0,513

10

10

the bad guys

Box office

June 24th to 26th

$0.44

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

