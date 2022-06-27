‘May the pain not be repeated’

Manaus/AM – Alessandra Sampaio, wife of journalist Dom Phillips, appealed to the authorities for more security for people who work directly in defense of the environment, especially in the Amazon.

In a speech during Dom’s funeral ceremony, Alessandra stated that her husband chose Brazil to live, love and defend and asked that deaths like his and the indigenist Bruno Pereira’s, not be repeated.

“Today Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, his chosen home, Brazil. Today is a day of mourning (…) We will remain attentive to all developments in the investigations, demanding justice in the broader meaning of the term. We renew our struggle so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family will not be repeated. As well as those of the families of other journalists and environmental defenders, who remain at risk”, declared Alessandra.

The woman also highlighted Dom’s personality and the legacy he left: “Dom was a very special person, not only for defending what he believed in as a professional, but also for having a huge heart and a great love for humanity.”

