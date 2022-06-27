MC Rebecca does funk dance at Rock in Rio Lisbon: ‘This is Brazil’ | Rock in Rio 2022

MC Rebecca turned the Galpão Music Valley stage into a funk dance this Sunday afternoon (26), the last day of Rock in Rio Lisbon.
“This is Brazil”, said the carioca at the beginning of the show with the hit “150 BPM”.
Early on it is clear that Rebecca came to Portugal with the intention of putting on a great performance. This explains the team with 28 people and the investment of R$ 250 thousand that she herself insists on sayinga.
O ballet with six dancers was an important parteven more so that the singer has more than half of the show with songs that are feats.
Rebecca danced while playing the guest part on “Só Para Você” and “Catucada Leve”.
MC Rebecca said she invested R$250,000 to perform at Rock in Rio Portugal — Photo: Gabriela Sarmento/g1
The beginning of the show divided opinion. There were those who said “to see choreography I see it on YouTube, she’s not singing”, while other people cheered.
After “A Preta é Braba”, the audience led a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”. Rebecca smiled on stage, but soon followed the show to invite Angolan singer Anselmo Ralph.
MC Rebecca — Photo: Publicity/I Hate Flash
They sang together the Reggaeton “Só Por uma Canção”, recorded with Jimmy P.
Ralph is one of the most famous singers in Angola and has already participated as a judge on The Voice in Portugal. He was very well received by the audience that followed the show.
MC Rebecca at Rock in Rio Lisbon 2022 — Photo: Gabriela Sarmento/g1
In the change of clothes, DJ Diego from Brasília did a short set with well-known funks, such as “Baile de Favela”, “She doesn’t walk, she parades” and “Boladona”. From there, he became Brazil.
“I want to repay this affection by giving you a scratch!”, said the singer to the surprise of the most conservative Portuguese.
Angolan singer Anselmo Ralph — Photo: João Portugal/Disclosure
Rebecca amended “Cai de Boca”, “Coça de Xereca” and “Combatchy”, when she took the opportunity to warn the public that later on there will be a performance by Anitta.
“Desliza e Joga” closed Rebecca’s good performance with the audience, literally, on the floor dancing enjoying the Brazilian party in Lisbon.
Audience dancing “Slide and Play” by singer MC Rebecca at Rock in Rio Lisbon this Sunday (26) — Photo: Gabriela Sarmento/g1