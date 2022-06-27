MEC scandal: minister sends opposition request to PGR for Bolsonaro to be investigated | Policy

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent this Monday (27) for analysis by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a request submitted by the opposition for President Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated in the case known as the scandal of MEC.

The request was presented to the STF by deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), and sending it to the PGR is customary in this type of case. This is because it is up to the Public Ministry to analyze whether there are indications to open an investigation.

The lawsuit by Reginaldo Lopes was presented after the PF operation. The parliamentarian argues that it is necessary to investigate whether Bolsonaro was involved in the alleged irregularities.

According to a telephone intercept carried out by the Federal Police, on June 9, former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had reported to him a “feeling” that he, Ribeiro, could be used to target the president.

Based on this and other recordings, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for authorization from the Justice to investigate whether Bolsonaro interfered in the investigations into Milton Ribeiro. The case was sent for analysis by the STF, and the rapporteur is Cármen Lúcia.

Bolsonaro family lawyer Frederick Wassef said he was authorized by the president to tell the press that he “did not interfere with the PF” and that he has “nothing to do with these recordings”.

Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro: ‘He thinks they will do a search and seizure’

Milton Ribeiro Prison

Milton Ribeiro and the pastors were arrested in the Federal Police’s action investigating the alleged influence peddling in the release of resources from the Ministry of Education.

In March of this year, a recording became known in which Ribeiro, still as a minister, said that he prioritized the transfer of money to municipalities indicated by pastors and that, in doing so, he responded to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Later, Milton Ribeiro denied it. He stated that he did not prioritize municipalities nominated by pastors and that Bolsonaro had not asked him to do so. The episode led to the resignation of the then minister.

With Ribeiro’s departure from office, the investigations left the STF and went to the Federal Court in Brasília. Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court, understood that, once released, Ribeiro and the pastors could interfere in the investigations and, therefore, ordered their arrest.