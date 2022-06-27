Mental pathologies entitle you to sick pay and retirement

Sick pay is one of the benefits offered by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). It is a support for workers who have become temporarily unable to work due to health issues. Some mental illnesses entitle you to sick pay and you may be able to benefit in this way.

Mental illness is a right to sick pay in Brazil

First, know that the aid is also known by the name of temporary disability benefit. It can be the first step for the citizen to have access to disability retirement, when the disease becomes permanently incapacitating for work activity. In this sense, some mental illnesses entitle to sick pay, but also to retirement due to permanent incapacity (disability).

Discover 7 mental illnesses that entitle you to sickness and retirement benefits:

depressive episodes;

Anxiety disorders;

Recurrent depressive disorder;

Bipolar affective disorder;

Mental and behavioral disorders due to the use of multiple drugs and the use of other psychoactive substances;

“Reactions to severe stress and adjustment disorders”;

Mental and behavioral disorders due to alcohol use.

Learn about the new sick pay rules

It is worth remembering that the benefits offered by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) require the application of expertise to reach taxpayers. However, the federal government edited a provisional measure that opens a loophole for sickness benefit to be granted without medical expertise.

Thus, the document provides that the incapacity for work will have the option of being proven with a report or certificate. In other words, it will not be necessary for an INSS doctor to certify the beneficiary’s health status. This facilitates and speeds up the receipt of sickness benefit by any Brazilian eligible to receive it.

The purpose of the federal government edition was to combat the effects of the current pandemic. Due to the health crisis, several INSS agencies remained closed, which delayed the completion of medical expertise. The waiting time for the procedure jumped from 17 to 66 days, that is, more than 2 months.

There is a queue of almost 762,000 applicants to carry out medical expertise for sick pay. “Such a delay greatly harms the insured person of the General Social Security System or potential beneficiary of the Continued Benefit at a time of vulnerability. After all, the benefits that depend on medical-expert analysis are precisely those granted in case of incapacity for work, disability or disability”, informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

How to apply for sick pay with the INSS?

To apply for sickness benefit to the INSS, the taxpayer must follow some steps:

1 – Enter the Meu INSS portal (meu.inss.gov);

2 – After logging in to the site, click on “Schedule your Expertise”;

3 – Now you need to click on “Schedule New” (if it is not the first order, click on “Schedule Extension”);

4 – Through the “Result of Application/Disability Benefit” section, you can follow the progress of the request.

All information can also be obtained by calling 135.