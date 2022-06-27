MG: Woman deceives husband and suffocates him for being called ‘old and fat’

A 38-year-old woman and her 33-year-old neighbor were arrested in Itajubá, in the south of Minas, on suspicion of killing the husband of the first suspect by asphyxiation. The 51-year-old man was a civil servant at the prefecture, who published a note of condolence.

According to the incident report, the police were called in the Santo Antônio neighborhood last Saturday (25). The woman said that the day before, she lied to her husband that she was going to work as a security guard in Pouso Alegre, a neighboring city, and that she would like his help, since he also worked in the profession.

On Saturday, she asked to test her ability to immobilize a person and asked to try to tie him up. With her permission, she tied her husband’s hands and feet with a shoelace. With the victim immobilized, she grabbed a shirt and covered his mouth and nose, choking him and only stopped when he passed out.

With her husband already passed out, she called her neighbor, who already knew what would happen. “The service is ready”, the woman would have said to the neighbor. When the two saw that the man was lifeless, they came up with the idea of ​​taking a piece of bread and putting it down his throat to simulate choking. The neighbor would have called the Fire Department, which “took a long time to arrive and, upon arrival, tried to revive the victim and take him to the hospital”.

The wife said that she had already planned the action and that she did not know how to explain the reason for the crime, since she did not suffer physical violence, but that while choking him, she remembered that he called her “fat and old” and wanted to tell the truth because she was with a guilty conscience.

The military heard the victim’s brother, who said that the sister-in-law had already tried to kill her husband before putting poison in the food.

By means of a note, the Prefecture of Itajubá, through Mayor Christian Gonçalves and the Vice Mayor and Municipal Secretary of Health, Dr. Nilo Baracho, sent “the greetings of condolence to the family members of the server Sérgio Carvalho Silva, who died this Saturday, June 25, at the age of 51”. “Sérgio has honorably fulfilled his duties at City Hall for 23 years. He worked in the Municipal Departments of Social Development, Government, Works and Health. In this moment of sadness and pain, we ask God to comfort all family members and friends,” said the note.