Moa receives devastating news about Pat’s son and is devastated: “In the hospital”

In face and courageshown by Globo at 7pm, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) can no longer disguise his passion for Pat (Paolla Oliveira). But in the next chapters, fate will find a way to bring them together. Everything will happen when a stuntman receives news about his son.

Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares) has an accident at school and needs to be rushed to the hospital. Pat will be with the man. In this way, she will make a point of giving all the support to Moa when she realizes that he was quite devastated by the situation in the Globo soap opera, Cara e Coragem.

The plot is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Zé Dasilva, Julia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson. The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.

Italo finds Clarice’s father’s grave

In the soap opera Cara e Coragem, by GloboItalo (Paulo Lessa) is willing to do anything to solve the mystery surrounding the death of Clarice (Taís Araújo). So much so that in the next chapters, the former security guard will return to the cemetery to the businesswoman’s father’s grave along with Moa (Marcelo Serrado).

Right away, the stunt double will spot something strange: “Stop it, Ítalo! There, that! Look at the letters of the name Roberto Gusmão. One is a little different.” “We found a key! It was certainly hidden by Clarice, as she had this habit. What does it open up?”, asks the former security guard.

“Here was an important place for her, a hiding place of trust”, Ítalo will remember during the confidential conversation with Moa. Afterwards, he will make a promise to his ex-father-in-law and declare himself to be a businesswoman again: “I promise that I will find out who did that to Clarice, Mr. Roberto. I know you loved your daughter. Me too”.