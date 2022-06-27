Mother of girl victim of rape of vulnerable speaks about hearing: ‘I should answer for her, not her’ | Fantastic

the reporter Renata Capucci exclusively interviewed the mother of the child raped in Santa Catarina. A woman who found herself powerless in the face of the indifference of Justice.

“After everything we’ve been through, seeing my daughter well today, I feel relieved”, says the mother.

We spoke with the girl’s mother while her daughter, just turned 11, was still in the hospital.

Renata Capucci: How is she in health? Did everything go well?

Mother: It went well, yes. I am grateful for my daughter’s health, which is fine for a little justice, because she is a child. I’m not going to tell the lady that I’m happy. I’m not happy. We are still going through a very complicated process.

The procedure was performed this week at the University Hospital of Florianópolis. The same unit where the child was taken by the mother when she was 22 weeks and two days pregnant, shortly after the family discovered the pregnancy. At the time, the abortion was not performed. That’s when a legal battle began to enforce the law..

In early May, as soon as the child’s pregnancy was confirmed, the mother took her daughter to the Tijucas Guardianship Council. Afterwards, mother and daughter went to the Hospital of the Federal University of Santa Catarina, a reference for pregnancy termination procedures in cases of rape.. The girl, at the time still 10 years old, did all the exams.

The hospital asked the court for authorization because it follows the protocol of technical standards of the Ministry of Healthwhich defines abortion as the interruption of pregnancy up to 21 weeks and six days in the case of a rape victim.

Article 128 of the Penal Code guarantees abortion in case of pregnancy resulting from rape.

After receiving the mother and the girl, the guardianship council informed the Public Ministry of the Childhood and Youth Court about the occurrence of pregnancy involving a child victim of rape. As the victim is under 14, the law says it’s “rape of the vulnerable”. The guardianship council also referred the case to the criminal judge..

“If the criminal judge is competent for the matter, whether of children and adolescents, or of women, it is a crime of rape. So, who decides to terminate the pregnancy, depending on the situation, is the criminal judge”, says the lawyer in defense of the family.

Before the criminal judge could manifest, the Public Ministry requested that the girl be taken to a shelter, claiming the protection of the child, and the judge of the Childhood Court granted the request. When the criminal judge ruled that the hospital could perform the abortion, she was already separated from her mother..

During the hearing to decide whether the child could return home, the then head judge of the Childhood and Youth Court of the city of Tijucas, Joana Ribeiro, did not authorize the child to leave the shelter. Her voice in the recording obtained by the website “The Intercept Brasil” in a report in partnership with “Portal Catarinas”, published this week.

Legal abortion had already been authorized by the criminal judge. The hearing was only to decide whether the girl could leave the shelter. Nonetheless, Judge Joana Ribeiro questions whether the child, then 10 years old, a victim of rape, wants to keep the pregnancy. Prosecutor Mirela Dutra Alberton also insists that the girl keep the pregnancy.

“The judge prioritized the fetus. She dehumanized the child and did not see that girl as a child. Not being able to see, not having enough empathy to look at a 10-year-old child and understand who she is”, says Daniela Félix, a lawyer.

The mother also asks: “If they wanted to preserve my daughter so much, it was something that shouldn’t be asked of her. I think I should answer for her, not her. She is a child”.

The Court of Justice of Santa Catarina reported that the Corregedoria-Geral da Justiça filed a request to investigate the facts. Also in a note, the National Justice Department informed that the conduct of Judge Joana Ribeiro is being investigated in a disciplinary complaint that was instituted.

The judge’s defense lawyer says that the magistrate fulfilled her duty in defending the human rights of adolescents and the unborn child.and that, when possible, the judge will demonstrate that she acted within the law and justice.

The mother told how it was to be away from her daughter for more than 40 days: “It was one of the most difficult moments of my life. Every day I cried. every day I looked at my house and didn’t see my daughter, so for me this was very difficult. When I went, and I went to visit her all the time, she would cry and ask to go home.”.

The Tijucas police station is investigating the case and, according to the delegate, a 13-year-old minor is suspected of having raped the child – then 10 years old. By law, sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 14 is rape of a vulnerable person. Even if the act is consensual, without the use of violence, it is considered a crime. In the case of Santa Catarina, the girl who became pregnant is the only victim.

The Federal Public Ministry reiterates that legal abortion does not require any judicial authorization or police communication, and there are no limits in the legislation related to gestational age and fetal weight for carrying out the procedure..

