Moving average of deaths stays above 190 for 2nd straight day

For the second consecutive day, the moving average of deaths from covid-19 was above 190. This Sunday (26), the index was 193, with 41 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

Considered by experts the best way to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic, the moving average is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases – of the last seven days. The index has changed by 20% compared to 14 days ago. In cases like today, when the value is above 15%, there is an upward trend; if it is below -15%, it represents a decline, and between 15% and -15% indicates stability.

Two regions accompany the national scenario of high average deaths: Midwest (127%) and Northeast (68%). Southeast and South (both with 10%) are stable, while the North region (-19%) is the only one to show a decline.

Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará and Piauí did not register new deaths compared to yesterday. Another eight federation units did not update their data: Federal District, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins.

The country has 670,459 deaths and 32,076,972 cases of the disease.

Since yesterday, 18,074 new known cases have been recorded. The moving average of new diagnoses is 53,771; the index is accelerating, with a variation of 21% in relation to the last 14 days.

Only the Southeast (9%) and South (-2%) show a trend towards stability. The other regions — Midwest (33%), Northeast (128%) and North (92%) — follow the upward trend of the national scenario.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (92%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data today

Rio de Janeiro: Did not update data today

São Paulo: stability (0%)

North region

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: stability (0%)

Rondônia: did not update the data today

Roraima: did not update the data today

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Alagoas: stability (0%)

Ceará: stability (5%)

Maranhão: did not update the data today

Pernambuco: stability (9%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (200%)

Sergipe: stability (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data today

Mato Grosso do Sul: did not update the data today

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-29%)

Santa Catarina: high (56%)

government data

The Ministry of Health bulletin recorded 36 new deaths and 16,679 positive diagnoses in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, the country has accumulated 670,405 deaths and 32,078,638 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.