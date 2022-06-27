Nadal and Djokovic, Serena’s return, Bia Haddad ‘flying’ and everything you need to know about the tournament

Tournament starts this Monday and will have full coverage of all matches by ESPN on Star+

The most traditional Grand Slam of the year starts this Monday. On the sacred grass of the All England Club, the tournament of Wimbledon of 2022.



*Content sponsored by Motorola, Mitsubishi, Sankhya, Vivo, Ademicon and Sportingbet

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams, Bia Haddad Maia and the great stars of world tennis will be in London fighting for the title of the third Grand Slam of the year.

All matches and courts of the tournament will be broadcast from June 27th for two weeks by ESPN on Star+.

See below what you need to know about the tournament.

The “banned” tennis players

In retaliation for the war in Ukraine, the Wimbledon organization decided to ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from the tournament this year. This will make big names absent from the competition on sacred grass.

Dalton Cara

No points…

In response to the tournament’s attitude of banning tennis players from Russia and Belarus, ATP and WTA announced that Wimbledon will not count points towards the rankings of the two organizations.

And there are people who will suffer a lot from it, especially Novak Djokovic, who will no longer be number 1 in the rankings regardless of what happens at Wimbledon.

Dalton Cara

Djokovic and Nadal can match legends

play 1:23 WATCH the Wimbledon tournament LIVE on ESPN on Star+ June 27-July 10

Novak Djokovic enter the tournament with 6 glasses at Wimbledon. He can match Pete Sampraschampion 7 times.

Nadal, on the other hand, was champion twice at Wimbledon and can match John McEnroe and Boris Beckerwho have won the tournament three times in their careers.

The greatest Wimbledon champion remains Roger Federer, with 8 titles. The Swiss, injured, does not play this year’s edition of the tournament.

Dalton Cara

News in the rules

This year, for the first time, the tournament will have a super tiebreak (which goes to whoever gets 10 points first), when a singles match goes 6-6 in the fifth set.

play 1:24 WATCH the Wimbledon tournament LIVE on ESPN on Star+ June 27-July 10

Will Bia Haddad Maia be able to keep the good phase?

The Brazilian is going through a historic phase in tennis. With two consecutive titles on grass in Wimbledon preparatory tournaments and reaching the highest ranking of a tennis player in the country (28), she arrives at the Grand Slam as the 23rd seed and will try to keep the momentum in the singles and doubles brackets.

Bia arrives at Wimbledon after losing in the Eastbourne semis, but suffered the setback after a 13-game winning streak.

Other Brazilians

Thiago Monteiro is in the men’s singles bracket, the only representative of the country among men. Among the women, in addition to Bia Haddad Maia, we will also have Laura Pigossi in the singles bracket, and Bia in the doubles as well.

In the men’s doubles, Bruno Soares, Marcelo Melo, Rafael Matos, Fernando Romboli and Thiago Monteiro represent Brazil.

Can anyone stop Iga?

The Polish arrives at Wimbledon on a streak of 35 victories, having been champion at Roland Garros. Swiatek has remained in the WTA. However, on grass anything can happen.

Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit are the main threats, in theory, to the reign of Iga Swiatek.

The return of the greatest of all

At almost 41 years old, Serena Williams will make her return to the courts after a 1-year break. The American hasn’t played since last year’s Wimbledon, when she had to pull out due to an injury.

Serena received an invitation from the organization. She has only played in doubles for the past few weeks. The actual condition of the 23 Grand Slam winner is unknown, so it is unlikely to consider her a title contender.