Nadal returns to Wimbledon and aims for 4 Grand Slams title in 2022 | sneakers

Rafael Nadal is back in the premier grass tournament on the world tennis circuit. At Wimbledon for the first time since 2019, the Spaniard arrives at the All England Club in search of an unprecedented feat in his career: winning the Grand Slam this season. That is, winning the four major tournaments in the same year. In 2022, Touro Miúra has already been champion of the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Wimbledon and US Open are still missing.

You follow the main Wimbledon matches on sportv3 and in real time here on ge!

In singles, only Rod Laver achieved the feat among men, in 1969, the first full year of the open era of the sport, which began in April 1968. This season, Nadal won the first two slams (Australian Open and Roland Garros) for the first time. time in the same year.

But the mission on English grass is not simple. King on clay, Nadal has more difficulties on the floor, largely because of his style of play. There are two major titles on his resume, in 2008 and 2010, but since 2011 he has not reached the final of the tournament.

The main obstacle for Rafael, it could not be different, is Novak Djokovic. Six-time champion of the London tournament, third most in the open era behind Roger Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7)the Serbian started the season dreaming of the slam record and today he is two cups behind the Spanish rival.

The year started for Djoko with the controversy in Australia. For refusing to be vaccinated, the tennis player was deported from the country and prevented from playing in the main major of his career. At Roland Garros, he had a sensational duel with Rafa in the quarterfinals, but was eliminated by 3 sets to 1 and saw his rival conquer Paris for the 14th time.

The meeting between the stars will only be possible in an eventual final in the center court of the All England Club, that’s because Djoko and Nadal are the seeds one and two, respectively, of Wimbledon. That’s because the two leaders of the world ranking, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, will not be able to play.

The tournament organization vetoed the Russian and Belarusian athletes, which caused the cancellation of slam points this season, which is why Daniil is out.. Zverev, on the other hand, suffered a serious ankle injury during the Roland Garros semi-final and is expected to be out of the circuit for a few months.

Not only Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal live in the men’s Wimbledon tournament in 2022. If the two are the big names of the event, other young stars are trying to steal the spotlight, among them one who already has accomplishments on her resume to deserve this attention: Matteo Berrettini.

Current vice-champion of the major, he lost the 2021 final to Djokovic by 3 sets to 1, the Italian started the grass season with the double championship of the ATP 500 of Queens and consolidated himself as one of the main names of the floor on the circuit.

1 of 1 Matteo Berrettini receives the 2022 ATP Queens Cup — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Matteo Berrettini receives the 2022 ATP Queens Cup – Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz, the young Spanish promise who started the year shining on hard courts and clay, also arrives surrounded by expectations for the competition. However, the tennis player has only two matches on the floor as a professional, both in the last edition of Wimbledon. A win in the first round and a loss to Medvedev in the second.