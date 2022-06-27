NATO summit discusses Finland and Sweden membership and the war in Ukraine – News

The 30 member states of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) meet this week in Madrid, Spain, to discuss the course of the military alliance. South Korea and Japan will also participate in the meeting.

The war in Ukraine will be one of the main topics under discussion. Another subject that will be widely discussed is the accession of Finland and Sweden to the group, despite the Turkish resistance.

For Thomas Ferdinand Heye, professor at the Institute of Strategic Studies at UFF (Federal Fluminense University), the NATO meeting is an attempt by the alliance to take a leading role in the international security scenario.

“NATO’s perspective will be presented through the alliance’s strategic concept, the first since the meeting in Lisbon 25 years ago. In other words, it is a huge political effort to resurrect the greatest military alliance in history”, explains Heye to the R7.





The professor of international relations at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Maurício Santoro believes that the meeting can outline strategies to face the “threat” that Russia poses to NATO member states.

“The big theme of the NATO summit at the end of June is how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how to face this whole war, which is a threat to the security of NATO member countries. This will be the main topic under discussion there”, says Santoro to the R7.

The two experts are not betting on an immediate entry of Finland and Sweden into the military alliance, as the traditional process of integration usually takes years.

“The accession process of Finland and Sweden is something that should take a long time. There are a number of reforms that need to be done, such as adapting equipment and training. It is not expected that even at this June summit there will be a consensus on these countries in NATO”, explains Santoro.

“What is feasible is to develop a joint position that is favorable to the entry of new candidates into NATO by the other allies, with the clear intention of pressuring Turkey to make its opposing position more flexible. However, Turkey’s position and interests of [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan are unclear,” points out Heye.





According to Turkish officials, including President Erdogan, Swedes and Finns harbored terrorists Kurds — an ethnic minority that claims separation and independence from a part of Turkey. Despite the reaction against the candidacy of these countries, the Ankara government has already shown signs that it would agree to negotiate the entry of the two nations into the alliance.

“There isn’t exactly a voting process, it’s not like an assembly in a parliament where you negotiate this behind the scenes. There will only really be the beginning of adhesion when this consensus is reached”, highlights Santoro. “They are debating this issue of Kurdish refugees, but there is still no final agreement.”

The two countries’ candidacy was motivated by the invasion of Ukraine, which will once again be the center of the alliance’s discussion.

“The invasion of Ukraine is at the top of the event’s agenda and will be on everyone’s minds. A united and determined NATO can greatly increase the costs for Russia to maintain hostilities against the Ukrainian population”, concludes Heye.



