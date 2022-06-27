Negative? Serasa Limpa Nome renegotiates debts in 14 installments or more

THE serasa carries out its traditional campaign to clear the name of Brazilians who are negative: the Serasa Clean Name. In all, more than 100 partner companies participate in the initiative, which can offer installment options in 14 installments or more. 7 million renegotiations are expected.

Data released by the credit protection agency show that approximately 65.7 million people are in arrears, whose average debt value is over R$4,000. The trend is that this number will increase until the end of the year.

renegotiation options

The new form of renegotiation has options for installments in 14 installments or more. However, there are other forms of open renegotiation that can arrive between 6 and 13 times and between 2 and 5 times. Those who opt for cash payment will also find offers available on the campaign channels.

In addition, there are still options to pay overdue debts from R$9.90 and others that can be paid for up to R$99.90.

Where to renegotiate?

Anyone interested should consult the official channels of the action, such as the Serasa Limpa Nome website, WhatsApp (11) 99575-209 or telephone 0800 591 1222. In person, interested parties can look for some of the more than 6,000 post offices spread across for Brazil.